Hyatt Hotel Coming to Texarkana

Texarkana will soon have its first Hyatt Hotel. The next closest is over 150 miles away in Rockwall, Texas.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrates the groundbreaking of Hyatt Studios Texarkana in Texas, set to open in early 2026. Developed by DPN Properties, the hotel marks a milestone as the brand’s fourth property to break ground and the first Hyatt Hotel in the city. Hyatt Studios Texarkana will be located near the border of Texas and Arkansas along major highways Interstate 30 and Interstate 49 and near key medical and military institutions like CHRISTUS St. Michael. It is expected to create area jobs in addition to enriching Texarkana’s hospitality industry.