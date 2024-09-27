Sponsor

Tyler Wayne Castle, 28, passed away on September 23, 2024.

Tyler was born on March 11, 1996, in Texarkana, TX.

He attended the 1st Bikers Church and enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros play baseball.

His family will always remember Tyler as a genuine man who loved everyone around him, but who was also goofy and quick to tell a joke. He found joy in teaching his son Camden how to play baseball, and he could always be found with a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and cherished him.

Tyler is preceded in death by two grandmothers, Marilyn Bunn and Doris “Nanny” Hammac.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 5 years, Misty Castle; his son, Camden Castle; his step-son, Jaxson Clements; parents Kerry and Brannon Adcock; his twin -sister, Taylor Castle; siblings, Lane Adcock, Colton, Caleb, Brooke, Braden, Trey, Trevor, and Ashalin; his aunt and uncle, Kim and Jeff Reich; uncle, Larry Mollette; mother and father-in-law, Bill and Rhonda Woods; grandparents, Connie and David Adcock and Larry and Martha Mollette; special cousins, Ashtyn, Brady, Brody, Layne, Lara, Joash, and many others; special family friends, The Satterfield Family; Jeff and Lisa Castle; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.