Judge Bill Miller Announcement as Candidate for Re-Election

Judge Bill Miller has announced as a candidate for re-election as Texas District Judge for the 5th District Court serving Bowie County and Cass County, Texas. Judge Miller filed his application for re-election with the Republican Party of Texas on November 14, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The application was approved November 21, 2023, and Judge Miller is listed as an official candidate with the Texas Secretary of State for the March 5, 2024 Republican Primary election.

Judge Miller has served as the Judge of the 5th District Court since January 2015, after appointment by Governor Rick Perry, and was re-elected in the November general election by the citizens of Bowie and Cass counties in 2016 and again in 2020.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Bowie and Cass counties as District Judge since 2015 and look forward to continuing to represent the district’s citizens in the criminal, family, and civil justice systems,” Judge Miller said. “I have presided over more than 140 jury trials, thousands of bench trials, and have closed more than 13,000 cases since becoming a judge. As the judge of a Texas court of general jurisdiction, we hear every kind of family, criminal, and civil case you can imagine.”

In addition to conducting court proceedings each week in Bowie or Cass County, Judge Miller has served as the Administrative District Judge in Cass County since 2015 and in Bowie County in 2019 and 2020. Judge Miller is a current member of the Juvenile Probation Board of Directors and Adult Probation Boards of Directors

for both Bowie and Cass Counties, as well as the Courthouse security committees.

Statewide, Judge Miller is Chairman-elect for the Judicial Section of the State Bar of Texas for 2023-2024 and will serve as Chairman of the Texas Judicial Section in 2024-2025. He has served on Texas Judicial Region 10 Budget Committee since 2018 and is currently the Chairman of the technology committee for the Texas Association of District Judges. Prior to becoming a judge, Judge Miller served three years as a member of the State Bar of Texas’ executive committee and Board of Directors and two years on the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Directors. He was Chairman of the State Bar of Texas’ Law Practice Management Committee from 2010 to 2015 and President of the Texas Young Lawyers Association in 2006-2007. He also served as President of the Texarkana Young Lawyers Association, Secretary of the Texarkana Bar Association, and President of the Northeast Texas Bar Association.

Besides having served on local and state-wide legal and judicial organizations, Judge Miller also served 10 years as a member of the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties, Inc., 3 years as a Board Member of the Texarkana Museum Systems, and 7 years as a Trustee for St. James Day School. From 2011 until being appointed as a District Judge in 2015, Judge Miller also served as the elected Ward 5 Texarkana, Texas City Council Member. Judge Miller also continues to serve as a high school soccer referee in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas as well as a soccer referee for the United States Soccer Federation. Judge Miller is active in the Boy Scouts of America’s Caddo Area Council and was an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 16 at First Baptist Church Moores Lane, where all three of his sons earned their Eagle Scout rank. Judge Miller is a member of St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Texarkana.

“Every day we handle different, serious matters related to crimes, families, and civil complaints. I feel blessed to have been given the trust of the district’s citizens twice before and ask that they continue to place their trust in me. Fairness, above all else, accurate application of the law, providing everyone an opportunity to be heard, and integrity and justice are my goals every day. I look forward to continuing those goals if re-elected in 2024. Thank you to all who have supported me in the past, and I look forward to continuing to deliver fair and impartial justice in the years to come,” said Judge Bill Miller.

For more information about Judge Miller, visit www.judgebillmiller.com or visit his photography website at billmiller-photo.com