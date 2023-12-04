Texarkana Man Faces Child Sex Abuse Charge

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with indecency with a child by contact in Bowie County for alleged misconduct with a female student last month.

Michael Flournoy, 57, was reportedly asked by a family member of the girl’s to check on her at home when she was home sick Nov. 1, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl’s family member and Flournoy were friends.

Flournoy allegedly was allowed in the home by the girl, who was wearing a tee shirt and underwear. Flournoy allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks when he insisted on hugging her prompting the girl to tell him she was going to get dressed. But Flournoy allegedly grabbed her by the hand and had her sit on his lap on a couch.

Flournoy allegedly stroked the girl’s thighs “up to where her legs end” while seated on the couch, touching her panties while he did. When the girl got up and said she was going to the bathroom to “be sick again,” Flournoy allegedly left after commenting that she “obviously don’t want me touching you.”

Flournoy had allegedly made comments to the girl at school previously including telling her that she was growing up and “had a nice body.”

The girl disclosed the incident to a family member and it was reported to law enforcement.

Flournoy was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday and released Wednesday on a $100,000 bond. If convicted of indecency with a child by sexual contact, he faces two to 20 years in a Texas prison.