Kelley Crisp Named Texas Hero of Hope by Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center honored Kelley Crisp with its 2025 Texas Hero of Hope Award on Friday, Sept. 5. As Bowie County’s First Assistant Criminal District Attorney, Crisp serves on the advocacy center’s Multidisciplinary Team alongside professionals from various agencies. Her fellow team members nominated her for the award.

Those nominated are individuals who demonstrate extraordinary dedication and service to the mission of delivering hope, healing, and justice to child abuse victims and their families.

“Protecting kids has always been the heart of my work,” Crisp said. “As a mom and a fierce advocate for child victims, I know how much it matters when a child feels safe and heard. I’m honored to be nominated along with these outstanding men and women and grateful for this recognition from the Children’s Advocacy Center. It’s meaningful because it reflects the work of our whole team—standing up for children every day.”

In their nominations, team members highlighted Crisp’s unwavering passion for justice and the way she champions children at every step.

“Kelley is an advocate for children not only in the courtroom, but everywhere she goes,” one person wrote in their nomination. “If you have ever heard her talk about protecting children you can hear the passion in her voice. She will fight tooth and nail for each child she represents in the courtroom. She understands the benefits of utilizing Children’s Advocacy Centers before, during, and after her court cases. She embodies what we wish all prosecutors should be.”

Crisp started at the DA’s office in 2010 and was appointed First Assistant in 2019. Since then, she has served as chief felony prosecutor in the 202nd District Court, leading prosecutions in some of Bowie County’s most serious and violent cases. With more than 135 jury trials brought to verdict, she has earned a reputation for thorough preparation, courtroom excellence, and compassionate advocacy for victims, especially children.

“When she steps into the courtroom, there is no doubt that she is ready,” another nominator wrote. “She has led countless prosecution teams where accountability will come to those who abuse the most vulnerable children we serve and protect today. Kelley’s leadership and commitment has been the difference-maker in locking the most violent offenders in our communities away so they can never harm another child and/or victim again.”

In December 2024, Crisp led a prosecution team to a successful outcome in the State of Texas v. Cody Blake Barnes. After a complicated jury trial, Barnes was convicted by a jury of 33 felony offenses and sentenced to eight life terms, plus 352 years for the prolonged sexual and physical abuse of four children. In August 2025, the convictions and sentences were affirmed by the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana.

In March 2025, Crisp and her prosecuting team secured felony convictions of former coach in State of Texas v. Matthew Riddle, including two convictions under the state’s new child grooming statute as well as a conviction for online solicitation of a minor. After hearing from a total of six child victims/witnesses, the jury sentenced the defendant to 20 years on the online solicitation charge, and 10 years on each child grooming charge, the maximum punishments allowed by law. According to Crisp, “as far as the District Attorney’s Office knows, Matthew Riddle’s jury trial was the first in Texas under the new child grooming statute. It is the sincerest hope, of all of us in law enforcement, that the successful prosecution of an offender under this statute will encourage other victims of child grooming to come forward.”

Building on that record, Crisp recently announced that she is running in the March 2026 Republican primary for Bowie County Criminal District Attorney.

“I’m grateful for this award,” Crisp said, “but more than anything, I’m grateful for the chance to keep fighting for these kids every day. That’s the work I’ve dedicated my career to, and it’s the same reason I’m stepping forward to run for district attorney.”