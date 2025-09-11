Sponsor

Wyatt Everett Mathews, went to meet his heavenly Father on Monday, September 8, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas. Wyatt was born in Texarkana, TX, on April 29, 2006. Wyatt was a 2025 Fouke High School graduate, a member of Church on the Rock, and a Christian leader who studied God’s Word. Wyatt was employed with DJH Properties. He enjoyed training for MMA fighting, loved perfecting Jujitsu martial arts, and was an avid outdoorsman hunting deer and yo-yo fishing with his father and brothers. In Wyatt’s free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working out, and hanging with his friends. Wyatt dedicated many hours volunteering for animal rescue. His big heart always led him to bond with animals.

Wyatt was preceded in death by Pebble James Mathews, Roy Lee Nesselrode, and Nona Crabtree.

Wyatt is survived by his parents, Eddie Mathews & Kimberly Haworth and Nikki & Steve Luther. Brothers, Eddie Lee Mathews and his wife Jordan, Parker Mathews, Nicholas Buster and his wife Rachel, Stockton Mathews, and bonus brother Tyler Ford. Step sisters, Lana Haworth, Zhoey & Keilea Wellman. Grandparents: Debby & Kurt Brown, and Pam Mathews. Nieces: Paisley Mathews & Brinlee Buster. Nephews: Tripp Mathews, Brantley Buster, and Kye & Cole Thrasher. Uncles, Paul and Scott Mathews, Lee Nesselrode, and an Aunt, Amy Nesselrode. He also leaves behind many adoring cousins and a huge circle of loving friends.

A Celebration of Wyatt’s life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Church on the Rock, with Pastor Travis Jackson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.