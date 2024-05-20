Kristi Brown to Serve as Liberty-Eylau Independent School District Assistant Superintendent 

Sponsor

In a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, May 17, the Liberty-Eylau Board of Trustees approved hiring Kristi Brown as Assistant Superintendent.

“Ms. Kristi Brown is a wonderful educator with a resume of excellence in all of her previous roles within the public education system,” Superintendent Jeff Wright said. “Ms. Brown brings a plethora of knowledge about Curriculum & Instruction and testing. She has held previous roles within our district as Assistant High School Principal and Principal of Liberty-Eylau Elementary. Ms. Brown believes in customer service and has a servant-leader mindset. She can also improve a team, which she did as the Elementary Principal from 2019 to 2022. She is a proven leader with high expectations for all of LEISD.”

Before joining the Leopards, Brown gained valuable experience in various school districts. She spent a year in the Little Rock School District and another year in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. After that, she dedicated 18 years to the Texarkana Independent School District, where she served as a classroom teacher, dyslexia teacher, and curriculum coordinator. Her journey in the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District began as the High School Assistant Principal, and she later took on the role of Principal at the Elementary School. Currently, she is the Learning Services Specialist for Hope Public Schools in Hope, Arkansas.

Brown’s academic journey is a testament to her dedication to education. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education with a Minor in Middle School Studies and Early Childhood from Henderson State University. Continuing her pursuit of knowledge, she obtained her Master of Science Education from the same institution. To further enhance her leadership skills, she earned her Principal Certification and Superintendent Certification from Texas A&M-Texarkana.