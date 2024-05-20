Texas HS Students to Receive Statewide Music Award

Sponsor

Students of the Texas HS will be honored as Texas Music Scholars at a ceremony on May 6, 2024.

The 9 students who were selected for this honor are:

Isabel Castaneda, 12th Grade, Bb Clarinet

Francisco Jinez, 10th Grade, Cornet/Trumpet

Reina Lenior, 12th Grade, Bass Clarinet

Ryker Meadows, 11th Grade, Bassoon

Hayden Simon, 11th Grade, Alto Saxophone

Jessie Garren, 12th Grade, Percussion

Jacob Lauck, 10th Grade, Bb Clarinet

Hope Lockett, 12th Grade, Alto Saxophone

Robinson Sangali, 12th Grade, Cornet/Trumpe

They were nominated for this honor by their director, Arnie Lawson, and the award is given by the Texas

Music Educators Association, which sponsors the Texas All-State Bands, Orchestras and Choirs.

This award is given to students who have exhibited outstanding qualities in scholastic merit, musicianship,

and citizenship in their school and community during the 2023-2024 school year.

The Texas Music Educators Association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an association of over 14,000

music teachers whose goals are to support music education in Texas, provide professional growth opportunities for

educators, foster public support for music in schools, and offer quality musical experiences for students.

