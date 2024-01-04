Liberty-Eylau ISD Names Jeff Wright Lone Finalist for Superintendent Position

Sponsor

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District named Jeff Wright as the lone finalist for Superintendent at a recent School Board meeting. The Board cited Mr. Wright’s extensive experience, dedication to education, and leadership qualities, making him an ideal candidate to lead Liberty-Eylau ISD into the future.

Wright brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of educational leadership over a 30 year career in education, 21 of which have been in LEISD.

“Liberty-Eylau has been an incredible place for me the last 21 years,” Wright said. “I have been a teacher, coach, campus administrator at all levels, director and an assistant superintendent during the last couple of decades. The students and staff at LEISD are the greatest. I want to thank the board of trustees for believing in me and it is truly an honor to be in this position.”

The board initially named Wright interim superintendent July 1st before beginning the search process.

“We believe that Mr. Wright’s visionary approach will contribute significantly to the continued success of Liberty-Eylau ISD,” said Board President Brad Haugh. “His passion for empowering students and supporting educators reflects the district’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for every student.”

A mandatory 21 day waiting period will end January 8 with the official appointment of Mr. Wright as Superintendent.