LifeNet EMS Achieves CAAS Accreditation for the Eighth Consecutive Time

LifeNet EMS, a leading emergency medical services provider, is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) accreditation for the sixth consecutive time. LifeNet remains in the top 1% of ground ambulance services nationwide to achieve and maintain this distinction. The renewal of LifeNet’s CAAS accreditation reflects its firm dedication to delivering the highest standard of patient care. To secure this renewal every three years, LifeNet is required to meet more than 100 rigorous standards set by CAAS, spanning a wide array of categories including structure, management, communication relations, clinical standards, and equipment.

Once the application was submitted, CAAS inspectors visited LifeNet’s Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma divisions, reviewing facilities’ procedures and conducting interviews with personnel. This thorough review ensured that LifeNet continues to meet or exceed industry standards across all areas of its operation.

“To live out our vision statement to be an exceptional healthcare resource for a safer community, we must strive to be excellent in areas of clinical practices, safety measures for our patients and employees, our community partnerships, and human resources. To maintain accountability, our CAAS accreditation helps us achieve our vision statement. This endeavor is only accomplished through the actions of all employees,” said LifeNet CEO Alyssa Haley.

While CAAS accreditation is not a requirement for operating a ground ambulance service, LifeNet is committed to ensuring that every patient receives exceptional care. By undergoing the rigorous recertification process every three years, LifeNet guarantees its operation consistently meets the highest standards of excellence, patient safety, and clinical quality.

Marketing and PR Coordinator for LifeNet Carington Bright said, “It really gives the patient peace of mind that when we show up, they are getting the best care possible. This isn’t a requirement for ground ambulances, and it shows that we strive to reach that next mark and go above and beyond for our communities. It puts us in the top 1% of ambulance providers in the nation.”

Bright credits the entire LifeNet staff for making this achievement possible: “What makes a great company is great people.”

For over 30 years in Texas, 20 in Arkansas, and 10+ in Oklahoma, LifeNet has been dedicated to delivering top-tier clinical care, innovative solutions, and advanced training. We’re proud to continue reaching new heights in EMS, arriving at the right time, in the right place, with the right care for our communities. LifeNet’s next renewal will come in 2028.

“One of the ways we live out our vision statement to be an exceptional healthcare resource for a safer community is to strive for excellence. We are held accountable for this goal through standards such as CAAS. To accomplish this, it takes all of us to believe in what we do,” Haley stated.

