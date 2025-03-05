Harvest Regional Food Bank Welcomes $43,114 Grant from Feeding America and Tyson Foods, Inc.

Sponsor

Tyson Foods, Inc. and Feeding America awarded Harvest Regional Food Bank with a grant for $43,114 in support of its Mobile Pantry programs in Howard, Pike, and Sevier Counties in Southwest Arkansas and to expand on-site facility pantries for Tyson employees.

Harvest established the Mobile Pantry program in 2011 to provide food directly to those communities with the fewest hunger relief options. The food bank began quarterly distributions in two counties and now serves six rural counties multiple times throughout the year.

This year’s grant will also be used to add additional on-site pantry support at all three area pantries, including wellness checks, employment and job training information and other resources. “This grant not only helps support our mobile pantry efforts, but also helps expand our on-site pantries, which provide hunger relief to Tyson employees and their families,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, Harvest Executive Director. “We are thrilled for the partnership we have with Tyson and appreciate their support, both financially and with their years of donating protein and other food items to support our hunger relief efforts in Southwest Arkansas.”

“At Tyson Foods, we are committed to driving out food insecurity by ensuring families have access to nutritious meals. Through our longstanding partnership with Harvest Regional Food Bank, we continue working to eliminate hunger- one meal, one community at a time.” -Tem Gunter, Area HR Partner

Since 2000, Tyson has donated over $200,000 and 1 million pounds of food to Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Harvest Regional Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Tax ID: 75-2671647.