Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties Announces Fourth Year of Free Tax Preparation Services

The Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties is proud to announce its fourth year of participation in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, offering free tax preparation services to eligible community members.

Starting Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and continuing throughout Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the VITA program will provide free tax assistance to individuals who meet any ONE of the following qualifications:

– Age 60 and older

– Household income of $67,000 or less

– Persons with disabilities

– Limited English-speaking taxpayers

“We’re thrilled to continue offering this valuable service to our community,” said Debbie Watson, VITA Site Coordinator. “Every year, I look forward to tax season like some people look forward to their favorite holiday. There’s something magical about helping our community save money and feel empowered. It’s not just about numbers – it’s about making a real difference, one tax return at a time!”

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 903-823-3470. The Literacy Council is located on the Texarkana College campus at the corner of Tucker Street and Johnson Avenue, near TISD Options. Kristina Rivas, Executive Director of the Literacy Council, added, “This program aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals through education. By providing free tax preparation services, we’re helping our community members save money and gain financial literacy skills.”

To ensure a smooth tax preparation process, participants should bring the following documents to their appointment:

– Photo identification for taxpayer and spouse, if applicable

* For a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

– Social Security cards or ITINs for all individuals on the tax return

– Wage and earning statements (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-MISC)

– Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

– A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

– Bank account information for direct deposit

– Additional documents related to income, expenses, and health insurance

– Personal Identification Number (PIN), if applicable

For a complete list of required documents, please visit our website or call our office.

The Literacy Council is still seeking volunteers to assist with intake, tax preparation, and reviewing. No prior experience is necessary, as training will be provided.

For more information about the VITA program or to schedule an appointment, please call 903-823-3470.

