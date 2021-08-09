Magnolia Man Killed in Crash on Highway 82

Advertisement

A Magnolia, Arkansas man was killed in a crash on Highway 82 in Texarkana Sunday evening.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, Kevin Morris, 39 years old, was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash happened 4:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to the report a pickup truck was heading west on Highway 82 when it lost control and went into the ditch. The vehicle overcorrected and re-entered the highway striking the Ford Expedition that Morris was riding in head on.

Advertisement

Two other people in the Expedition were also injured and two people in the pickup truck were injured.

