Man Arrested After Accidental Hunting Shooting

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday Texas Game Warden were dispatched to a hunting accident at Black Point on public hunting land in Cass County.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Jason Clint Mills, 49 of Naples TX, was shot by Daniel Abston, 57 of Naples Tx.

Hervey said the accident occurred when Mr. Abston fired a 12 gauge shot gun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target.

The victim was airlift to LSU medical center in Shreveport.

Daniel Abston was arrested and charged with Deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. TPWD Game Wardens will lead the investigation and were assisted by Texas DPS and Cass County Sheriffs Office. The victim and suspect were part of a three person party hunting together.

