Hiring Red, White, and You! – Job fair targeting area veterans

On November 10, 2022, Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas will host the Red, White, and You! Hiring Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Texarkana Convention Center, located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek in Texarkana, Texas. The first hour of the event, 10:00 – 11:00, is for Veterans and spouses only. The public is welcome to attend from 11:00 – 2:00.

The Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Fair seeks to connect veterans and their spouses with employers who value the experience, discipline and other exceptional qualities inherent with a military background.

The statewide initiative is a joint effort of the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and TVC to address the employment needs of veterans returning to the workforce.

“Texas is home to 1.5 million veterans, the largest population of veterans in any state in the country,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Veterans have the skills, training, and leadership tools necessary to make significant contributions to the civilian workforce and a positive impact on the Texas economy.”

Visit https://bit.ly/3zyhfQy for more information and to view a list of over 50 participating employers. For information on all veteran workforce services available in Texas, visit www.twc.texas.gov/veterans.

