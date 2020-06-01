Man indicted for arson in 2019 house fire

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Texas, man has been indicted for arson in connection with a house fire that occurred in August 2019.

Ryan Allen Snow, 38, allegedly set a fire in a house he and his wife were renting in the 200 block of West 17th Street on Aug. 8, 2019. According to a probable cause affidavit, fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the rear of the house.

Firefighters made entry through a front door which was allegedly locked and deadbolted. A door under a carport was locked and deadbolted as well. Two fires were burning in the house. One blaze was allegedly set in the utility room and the other in a bedroom.

Advertisement

Snow allegedly gave officers conflicting stories about his whereabouts before the fire before allegedly admitting he had smoked synthetic marijuana the night before. Snow allegedly told officers he bought the synthetic drug with money he got from pawning his children’s television set.

Snow allegedly avoided law enforcement after being asked to come to the Bi-State Justice Center for an interview. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Snow was angry about having law enforcement called on him the night before and had set the fires in the house while under the influence.

Arson of a habitation is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Snow is currently free on a $75,000 bond. He is represented by Atlanta, Texas, attorney Clint Allen. The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

