U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Sophie Elizabeth Cree has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year. Cree is a graduate of Texas High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Lori Cree. Sophie plans to study political science at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is underway now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

