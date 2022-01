Advertisement

A 34-year-old Nashville, Ark. man was killed while attempting to cross Interstate 49 in Texarkana Monday.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, Justin Byers of Nashville, Ark. was struck by a Buick Regal while attempting to cross Interstate 49 near the 32 mile marker. The crash happened at 1:26 a.m. Monday morning.

Byers was pronounced dead at Wadley Regional Medical Center at 4:39 a.m.