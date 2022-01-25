Advertisement

Charlene F. Raney left her earthly home and went to her Heavenly home on January 22, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sam H. Raney of 51 years. Mrs. Raney is survived by her two sons, Bruce Raney (wife Marilyn) and Jeff Raney (wife Brenda) of Tyler, Texas, her granddaughters Stacey Epps (husband Edward Alan) of Texarkana, Texas, Jessica Allen (husband Ryan) of New Boston, Texas, four great grandchildren, Hailey and Braxton Epps and Avery and Abe Samuel Allen, one great grandchild, Jaxon Allen and her sister, Betty Pardue of Mesquite, Texas.

Charlene was a southern lady in every sense of the word and was loved and cherished by many. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a true friend. She was also an excellent role model for anyone who knew her and a good and faithful servant to the Lord. Yet, in her own words, she never missed a chance to throw her head back and enjoy a good “belly laugh”. If you came to her house hungry, you certainly didn’t leave that way! She seemed to always “just happen” to have a pot of something cooking on the stove. Even though she will be sorely missed, her memory will never fade and her smile will live in our hearts forever.

Our family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at both The Oaks Independent and assisted living facilities as well as Heritage Hospice for their help and compassion.

Private graveside service was held Monday, January 24, 2022 at Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

