Maud ISD Esports Teams to Compete for National Championship

Maud ISD is proud to announce that two of its Esports teams have qualified for the first-ever national championship in The Finals. This historic achievement underscores the district’s commitment to innovative educational programs and the development of student talents.

The two Maud Esports teams have consistently dominated the competition, earning their spots as the top two teams in the nation. This unprecedented success is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and strategic prowess of the players and coach.

The national championship will take place soon, where the two Maud teams will face off in a highly anticipated showdown. The district is excited to support its teams as they strive for the national title.

“We are incredibly proud of our Esports program and the accomplishments of our student-athletes,” said Braden Brown, Coordinator of Maud Esports. “This is a remarkable achievement that showcases the potential of Esports as a valuable educational tool.”

Maud ISD’s Esports program aims to provide students with opportunities to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills. By participating in competitive gaming, students can also learn valuable lessons about sportsmanship, perseverance, and time management.

About Maud ISD: Maud ISD is a dynamic school district committed to providing quality education and fostering well-rounded students. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence and extracurricular activities, Maud ISD empowers students to reach their full potential.


