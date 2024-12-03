Waggoner Creek Elementary Recognized as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community At Work®

Sponsor

Waggoner Creek Elementary was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work® for its initial success in raising student achievement. The school’s commitment to implementing the Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work process has been a major contributing factor in making a visible, positive impact on student learning.

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize that the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to:

1. Focus on learning

2. Build a collaborative culture

3. Create a results orientation

Responding to news of the recognition, Principal Dr. Kasey Coggins said, “Being part of a Solution Tree Promising Practices school means fostering a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration, and innovation. It reflects the dedication of the staff at Waggoner Creek Elementary to provide each student with the resources and opportunities needed for success, within a learning-focused environment. Earning the distinction of a Promising Practices School highlights our commitment to students and the collaborative support we offer each other in building a thriving educational community.”



Promising Practices schools are recognized for building a strong foundation based on the PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least one to two years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

Recognized Promising Practices schools are listed on AllThingsPLC.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Collaboration tools, articles, research, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree resources have helped K–12 teachers and administrators create schools where all children succeed.

