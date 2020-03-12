Memorial Service Set for Texarkana College Police Officer Damon Lynn

Advertisement

Damon Eric Lynn of New Boston, Texas, age 56, passed away on February 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Lynn on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Truman Arnold Student Center on the Texarkana College Campus, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, Texas. Pastor Kelsey Coleman will officiate the service under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

Lynn was born August 29, 1963. He leaves behind two beautiful fur-babies, Sandy and Cassie Lynn, and a multitude of family and friends who love him fiercely. Damon was a dedicated police officer, a loyal friend and a loving son, brother and uncle.

Officer Lynn joined the TCPD in August 2016 and served as a patrolman since that time. Prior to Officer Lynn’s service with TCPD, he served in law enforcement with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, New Boston Texas Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, and also in Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Officer Damon Lynn Scholarship Fund attention Texarkana College Foundation, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, TX, 75599.

