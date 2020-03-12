Texarkana man facing multiple felonies in connection with residential burglaries

Advertisement

A Texarkana, Ark man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly breaking into multiple homes in Miller County.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at approximately 4pm, Miller County Deputies began responding to a series of 911 calls regarding residential burglaries and a suspicious person. While deputies were in the process of taking reports on two residential burglaries on Miller County Road 9 and Miller County Road 488 in Southern Miller County, Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call on Highway 71 near Fouke. Upon arrival, deputies identified 30-year-old Ryan Kent Walker of Texarkana, Arkansas. Walker’s vehicle, a red colored Mitsubishi Eclipse was parked nearby. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle observed near the scene of one of the earlier reported burglaries, and Walker allegedly dropped a 9mm handgun when deputies arrived on scene. The handgun was recovered, and based on a prior felony conviction, Walker was arrested on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited.

Deputies observed multiple firearms in Walker’s vehicle, which were consistent with items taken in the previously reported burglaries. Miller County Investigator C. Hensley responded to the scene to coordinate with the Patrol Deputies, and assumed responsibility for the cases.

Walker was transported to the Miller County Detention Center where he was booked on the felony charge for the firearm. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and the property was recovered and linked to the previously reported burglaries. That property included 10 firearms, jewelry and archery equipment. On March 10 Ryan Walker was arrested on Two Counts of Residential Burglary, multiple counts of Theft of Property, Firearms, and Criminal Mischief, all felonies.

Walker remains in custody at the Miller County Detention Center with his bond set at $175,000.00.

Additional charges are pending, and the investigations are ongoing.

