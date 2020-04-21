Miller County Sees First COVID-19 Death

Advertisement

The Miller County Emergency Operations Center has been notified of a COVID-19 related death of a Miller County Resident.

The individual, 83 years of age, was admitted to CHRISTUS St. Michael’s Hospital on April 7th where he later died on April 21st, 2020. The individual was a resident of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Miller County is currently reporting 32 cases with 14 recoveries.

“The Miller County Judges Office, Miller County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Texarkana, Arkansas offers our condolences to the family during this tragic event.”

