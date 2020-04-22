Accused pastor’s trial on hold because of pandemic

Advertisement

A Texarkana pastor charged with 18 felonies for alleged child sex abuse will not go on trial next month as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a hearing for Logan Wesley III on Monday, First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said she hopes Wesley’s case will be one of the first to go to trial once state orders suspending jury selections are lifted. Crisp said she intends to present all of the allegations involving three different alleged victims in one trial.

Wesley is accused of sexually abusing at least one family member when she was a child and of abusing other girls he gained access to through his position as pastor of Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ in Texarkana, Ark. Some of the allegations against Wesley accuse him of molesting girls on church buses while parked at public parks in Texarkana, Texas.

A notice recently filed by the state alleges that Wesley’s wife was aware of his misconduct but did nothing about it because of concern it would hurt her daycare business or her son’s musical career.

Wesley is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at more than $1 million. He is represented by Texarkana lawyer Josh Potter. The case is pending before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

Tidwell said at Monday’s hearing that Wesley’s trial will be scheduled once the courts receive permission from the Texas Supreme Court to move forward with jury selections.

