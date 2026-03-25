New Boston native named USO Sailor of the Year

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A New Boston native has been recognized as one of the nation’s top military service members by the USO.

Chief Petty Officer Joseph Hawthorne was named the 2026 USO Sailor of the Year for leading an underwater recovery mission in Lithuania to locate a sunken armored

vehicle and its four missing crew members.

Hawthorne is one of seven service members selected for the honor, each representing a branch of the U.S. military. Honorees were nominated by their leadership commands,

with final selections made by a USO committee.

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“The USO Service Members of the Year have shown remarkable commitment to protecting and serving others, often stepping in during critical moments for both fellow troops

and civilians,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “These awards highlight the incredible people who serve in our nation’s military.”

Hawthorne and the other honorees will be celebrated at the annual USO Gala on April 16 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The other 2026 USO Service Members of the Year include Captain Emily Malcom (Soldier of the Year), Lance Corporal Matthew Garcia (Marine of the Year), Staff Sergeant

Theodore Dudley (Airman of the Year), Master Sergeant David Gudgeon (Guardian of the Year), Petty Officer Second Class Cody Dmochowski (Coast Guardsman of the Year) and

Master Sergeant Jon Osterhout (National Guardsman of the Year).