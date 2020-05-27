New Food Truck Opens on Texas Boulevard

Advertisement

﻿A new food truck is now in operation on Texas Boulevard.

Dixie Hernandez opened Lot 1621 in Texarkana on Monday.

According to Hernandez, Lot 1621 will focus on cajun, country and Mexican food. Hernandez says she is from an hour from New Orleans and and hour from the Mississippi coast, which influences her food. Her husband Oscar Hernandez is from Chihuahua, Mexico which is where she discovered the Chihuahua Dog she is serving at Lot 1621.



The Chihuahua Dog is a hot dog served with bacon, pinto beans, cheese, and your choice of condiment.

Roast Beef or Ham & Cheese Po Boys are also on the menu. According to Hernandez she uses only authentic New Orleans French Bread.

Monday’s opening day menu also included Chicken and Dumplings served with sweet potatoes, green beans and cornbread. Dessert options include praline bread pudding, banana or strawberry pudding, or blueberry muffins.

Lot 1621 is located at 1621 Texas Blvd. and is open 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday.

