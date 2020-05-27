Advertisement

Mary Kathleen Nichols, age 29, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in a tragic automobile accident.

Mary was born November 8, 1990, in Souix City, Iowa and was a graduate of Liberty-Eylau High School where she started the Flag Pole Ministry while she was a student there. Mary was a correctional officer at TDCJ, Mark W. Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas and had also worked at the Telford Unit.

Mary was a spitfire and had a bubbly personality. She truly enjoyed her job and the people she worked with. She loved to sing country music and was a huge baseball fan. She cheered on the Texas Rangers and whatever team her son was playing on. Mary loved her family and they adored her. Her loss is tremendous, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Advertisement

Survivors include her husband, Steven Nichols; her son, Hershell Lee Sammons, II.; two step-sons, Hunter Nichols and Tucker Nichols; her mother and step-father, Misty and James Miller; father and step-mother, Joseph and April Cruse; her siblings and their spouses, Joseph and Melissa Flieder, Cody Cruse, Jackie and Robert Cooke, and Shyanne and Nate Gary; grandparents, Rebecca and Bob Flieder; grandmother, Syndia Womack; her father and mother-in-law, Leon and Mary Nichols; along with many other relatives and friends.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the body will lie in state from 8:00 AM-8:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, May 29, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Lee and Pastor Joseph Fleider officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Anyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask inside the building.