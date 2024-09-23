Objection Filed to Christus Purchase of Wadley

Sponsor

wadley objection filed 9-23-24A group of local citizens have a filed an objection to the Christus purchase of Wadley.

The local group facilitated by local real estate broker Richard Reynolds includes Dr. James Napes, Dr. James Hurley, Cheney Pruett, and Kyle Davis. They say that the sale of Wadley to Christus, as currently structured, sacrifices the public interest by creating a monopolistic healthcare environment that will harm patients, professionals, and the community.

View the filing here – wadley objection filed 9-23-24