Man Accused Of Cutting Off Ankle Monitor Faces Felony Charge

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his parole was arrested last week in Bowie County for allegedly cutting the device off his leg.

Bobby Lee Olds, 51, who has also been charged in Bowie County with failing to register as a sex offender, was taken into custody Sept. 4 on a charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Olds allegedly was warned by his parole officer Dec. 29 that if he cut off the device he would face a new criminal charge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A “strap alert” notification the following day led parole officials to a parking lot at Morrison Supply Co., a business located in the 4900 block of W. 7th St. in Wake Village, Texas, in Bowie county. The cut-off and discarded leg monitor was found there.

Olds is currently serving a term of parole for having possessed a firearm as a convicted felon. In 1990 he was sentenced to a 10-year prison term in Red River County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child, records show. After his release from prison, Olds was required to register as a sex offender for life in the jurisdiction where he worked and resided.

He was charged Monday with failing to register as a sex offender in Bowie County. Bowie County officials have also filed a motion to revoke a probation Olds was serving for possession of a controlled substance.

Olds could be returned to prison for violating his parole by cutting off the electronic monitor and he faces additional time for tampering with the monitor and for the pending violation of his probation.