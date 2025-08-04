Planet Fitness Relocating to Central Mall

Sponsor

A new renovation project is underway in Texarkana with the relocation and remodel of a Planet Fitness facility. According to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation the fitness center will move to a new space at 2400 Richmond Rd, Suite 73, Texarkana, TX 75503. The project, which is privately funded and intended for private use, is expected to bring exciting upgrades to the community’s fitness options.

The renovation will transform a 25,000-square-foot space into a modern and fully-equipped Planet Fitness facility. The $1.2 million project will include an interior remodel to provide a refreshed look and improved functionality for its members.

This project is being fully funded by private investments and will operate on private land for private use. Planet Fitness aims to provide its members in Texarkana with a convenient and state-of-the-art space to meet their fitness goals.

With the registration of the project complete, the community eagerly awaits the opening of this new location and the improvements that will benefit local residents.