Police Searching for Gas Station Armed Robbery Suspect

On July 13, 2021, around 3:41 am, The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was dispatched to a robbery at the 71 Express convenience store located at 5106 North Stateline Avenue.

The store clerk said she was robbed at gunpoint. The clerk described the suspect as a black male wearing a white and black baseball style hat with a gray shirt with black pants having a white stripe down each pants leg, entered the store to purchase an item. After the suspect purchased an item, he turned to leave the store but turned back toward the clerk and pointed a pistol at the clerk. The male demanded the money from the cash drawer, to which the clerk complied. The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction. The clerk was not harmed during the incident.

The officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate the suspect. The scene processed the scene for prints, and evidence was collected. Officers also watched and collected the surveillance camera footage of the incident from the store.

If anyone has information about this crime, don’t hesitate to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).

