Man accused of sexually abusing three girls and dog

A Hooks, Texas, man is facing charges of child sexual abuse, possession of child pornography and bestiality in Bowie County.

Court records show that Cody Austin Wright is currently being held in the Bowie County jail on bonds totaling more than $1.4 million. Wright is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a 14-year-old girl who Wright allegedly molested at his home in Hooks, according to probable cause documents. The girl made an outcry of abuse and an investigation began by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl reported that Wright had windows installed in his home’s master bathroom with two-way tint which allowed him to watch and record her while in the shower. Investigators searched Wright’s home and allegedly found recording equipment as the victim described. Investigators seized and searched Wright’s cell phone. It allegedly contained pornographic images of the 14-year-old girl as well as a video of Wright engaged in bestiality with a female medium-sized dog seen at Wright’s home during law enforcement’s search of his residence in June.

Wright’s phone allegedly showed that the video with the dog was recorded June 10, the same day Wright allegedly conducted Google searches for “dog sedative” and “dog sedative Benadryl.”

Detectives determined that Child Protective Services received a report less than ten years ago that Wright was watching pornography with a young girl. She and her younger sister were interviewed and allegedly reported sexual abuse by Wright, bringing the number of alleged child victims to three.

Wright is currently charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child, possession of child pornography and bestiality. He is being held in the Bowie County jail.

