Texarkana Police Searching for Kidnapping Rape Suspect

Texarkana, Ark. Police are currently seeking help in locating a suspect that allegedly raped a 15-year-old in her residence Tuesday morning.

According to Texarkana, Ark. police, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 call of a kidnapping and rape in the 2800 block of Pecan Street. Upon arrival it was determined the victim, a 15 year-old female, was attacked by the suspect, David Love, inside her residence. Love then fled the scene in a stolen Silver 2004 Ford Explorer, with Arkansas license 760 BYI.

Love is currently wanted for Kidnapping, Rape, Residential Burglary, and Theft of Property.

Love is 6’0 tall 190 pounds, with black on black full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He is considered dangerous, do not approach, call 911 immediately if you see or know his location. The stolen vehicle, a Silver 2004 Ford Explorer, with Arkansas license 760 BYI has NOT been located at the time of this release.

As with any crime in the Texarkana, if you have information on this incident please call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or (903) 794-STOP.

