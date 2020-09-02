The 2020 Mid-South Regionals Presented by Cowart Sports Events Inc., are Coming to Texarkana

Advertisement

Cowart Sports Events Inc. is excited to bring The 2020 Mid-South Regionals “Battle for The Great Divide” softball tournament to Texarkana on September 7th, 2020.

This tournament will bring over 45 teams from across the region in the 10U, 12U, and 14U classifications to the area. Games will be played at Grady T. Wallace Park, William Karrh Memorial Park, and Ermer Dansby Pondexter Sports Complex.

Cowart Sports Events Inc. and other event organizers will be operating with an abundance of caution with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This includes following federal, state, and county health guidelines.

Visit https://cowartsportsevents.com/events/the-mid-south-regionals-september-5-7-2020/#home6830-d820 for more information and for COVID-19 protocols.

