Professional Eater Kicks off the ‘All About The Taste Challenge’ At Texarkana Taco Tico

October 30, Texarkana, TX. –Professional eater Randy Santel will be at Taco Tico® in Texarkana this Friday at 6 pm to help kick off their brand new ‘All About The Taste Challenge.’

In order to add to his 900+ food challenge wins, Santel has just 1 hour to eat approximately 7lbs of food! The food challenge consists of a variety of Taco Tico’s delicious Tex-Mex menu items.

Santel has been in the professional eating ‘game’ for 10 years and is making big waves on social media as a result! Randy posts his food challenge stunts on Youtube and Facebook to be viewed by his 2 million+ fanbase.

“I’m excited about this one!” Explained Santel. “I’ve checked out [Taco Tico’s] menu and everything looks amazing! This is my last event for my 2020 southeast USA tour, so I’m excited to end it on a high note. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone there!”

Taco Tico has been around since the 60s and as of 2014, there are 36 locations! This event aims to promote Taco Tico to the Texarkana community and beyond.

Taco Tico is pleased to open this event up to the public. The event will take place on October 30 at 6 pm at 4833 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX. 75503. For more information, visit @randysantel or @tacoticotexarkana on Facebook.

