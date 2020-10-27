Candidate Profiles: Texarkana, Arkansas City Director, Ward 2

Advertisement

Early voting is underway, with election day right around the corner. Texarkana, Arkansas is voting for City Director in Wards 1, 2, and 6. Each candidate wrote their own profile for Txk Today, so voters can learn a little about them and their reasons for running. These are the candidates for ward 2.

My name is Vickie Lacy

Married to Walter Lacy

3 children: Terryl, RaShad, Olivia

5 grandchildren: Camron, Cameron, Lakyn, Braylon, Serenity

I’m on TASD School Board

I’m a Hairstylist at The Salon.

Why am I running?

Gandhi said “ Be the change you want to see in the world.” I want to bridge the gap by communicating to develop policies and positions on constituents concerns that serves the common goods of our diverse community.

There are abandoned houses, pot holes, and drainage problems in our community. Our community needs to have more activities for our youth. “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.” I want our young adults to invest in purchasing land and abandon houses which will bring more revenue to our city.

I want to be a part of the growth of our downtown area. And to expand tourism attractions and to bring more businesses. We need a voice, a voice of reason to provide solutions and resources. Also to keep our constituents updated by having townhall meeting and just being available.

The time is now for someone to step up and that someone is me, Vickie Lacy, City Director for Ward 2. I will appreciate your vote.

Vickie Lacy

Bio of Laney J. Harris

Biographical

1. Spouse : Spouse n/a

2. He has two children, daughter- Jacqueline age 35, (grandson Seth) and son- Quaashine, age 29

Age: 59 years a lifelong Texarkana, Ark., College Hill area resident:

Church: College Hill Missionary Baptist Church active member since childhood.

“I have shown that I am attending the Texarkana, Arkansas Board of Director meeting on behalf of the residents of Ward 2 to present and get the facts on issues that become before the board.”

With attending of 468 out of 470 regular meeting, without any pay. I have shown, I will be there to represent Ward 2 at the table (always fighting for Ward 2 citizens best interest).

It would be my honor to continue putting the citizens first in all my decisions and to assure that Ward 2 get its fair share of grant money, city resources and opportunity, roads & street repaired, vacant lots cutting, burns & dilapidated houses removal and if needed to step on someone toes in the process. To bring the struggle of inequity to the forefront that still resonates today with disparity everyday existence including our criminal justice system. Continue to promote the concept of fairness, accountability and equality on how the City deals with the resident of ward 2 and the city citizen. I drive Ward 2 regular and turn in requests for potholes, vacant lot cut, dilapidated & burn houses remove.



Education : Graduation of Arkansas High Class of 1979, Graduating with an Associate of Applied Science in Electronics Technology from SAU Tech, Camden, Ark. in 1981. Addition 22 hours in accounting and computers at Texarkana College. Traning:. Economic Development Strategies, July 2016; Resilience Training, May 2016.

Elected Experience: Texarkana, Ark., School District No. 7, Board of Education member for Zone 5, 1995-2001 and 2014-17. Texarkana Arkansas City Board of Director Ward 2, 2009 –present.

Policy Making Experience : National board or committees: Homelessness Policy Task Force, Nation League of Cities, (NLC) 2003; National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials member 98-99; 2009- 2014. Equality & Opportunity Panel (2003) (NLC); and Human Development(HD)Steering Committee 2003, 2009-present, Appointed in 2020 to the Race, Equity And Leadership (REAL) Council (NLC). National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials(NBC-LEO) member 2009-2014, State: Large City Advisory Council Arkansas Municipal league (AML) 2004, 2009 to 2016. Local: Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization(MPO) 2009-2012, Texarkana Urban Transit District Board (TUTD) 2015-present.



Leadership Experience:Local: Vice Chair MPO Policy Committee 2011- 2012; Chair- MPO Policy Committee 2014-2015; Public Utilities Committee chair. 2009-2014 ., National: National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials(NBC-LEO), Regional Director (Regional 12, Ark-Ten) 2012. Assistant Mayor 2014-2016

Had held a seminar on Disparity in The Arkansan Criminal Justice System on October 14, 2014 at the Arkansas Convention Center in conjunction with UALR Bowen School of Law Research Project. I random visits(sit in) the criminal court and traffic court though out the past years in Texarkana, USA.

Civic or Community Service Awards: John Jay Jones, Sr. Community Service Award(NAACP Texarkana Miller County Branch) 2020. The third recipient to received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Award on January 18, 2020. The Unsung Hero Award on February 23, 2020 for my past 18 years of volunteer community services.

