Prosecutors file capital murder charge against woman accused of shooting man and stealing his truck in May

A woman accused of shooting a former boyfriend and leaving town in his pickup truck in May has been formally charged with capital murder.

Mahogany Jashe Palmer, 22, is facing the charge in the May death of 40-year-old Ernest Jackson. Jackson was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest on May 25. His family asked managers at the Fox Creek Apartments to conduct a welfare check on him because they had not heard from him since May 19.

Jackson was found lying in the stairwell of his apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit. Jackson’s 2015 Ford truck was missing and officers were unable to locate the keys.

Two days before Jackson was last seen or heard from, Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department officers had responded to Jackson’s apartment because Jackson wanted them to assist Palmer in leaving because their dating relationship was ending.

Investigators used information on the truck’s purchase found in Jackson’s apartment to contact the dealership which had sold it to him. Using the truck’s GPS, they determined the truck was in Little Rock in a towing yard.

Palmer allegedly drove the truck off the road in Little Rock and arranged for it to be towed but was unable to pay the fee to have it released.

If convicted of capital murder, Palmer faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. She is currently being held in the Miller County jail without bond.

