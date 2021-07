Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating after two woman were shot at Creekside Apartments Thursday afternoon.

According to police spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, two women were shot in what was thought to be a domestic disturbance and one of the woman is in critical condition.

Police say that 38-year-old Tramaine Ware is the primary suspect. He was last seen leaving the scene in a white SUV and is considered armed and dangerous.