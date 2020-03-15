Running Water Out Across Texarkana

Advertisement

UPDATE 10 a.m. – Water pressure is returning and the city is now under a boil order.

Much of Texarkana is without running water Sunday morning.

According to the city there is a large water line break that has resulted in a significant loss of water pressure in the city. The break has been located on Highway 71 at Sugarhill Road.

The outage is expected to last at least a few more hours and a boil order will be likely when it is restored.

Most restaurants are closed in the city due to the outage.

