Texarkana under boil order

The City of Texarkana has issued a boil order for any water used for drinking or cooking.

Nash and Wake Village have also issued a boil order.

There is no need to boil water used for other purposes.

According to the city once water pressure returns testing will happen to make sure water quality is at high levels.

Water was off to much of Texarkana most of Sunday morning due to a water main break.

The boil order is expected to remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

