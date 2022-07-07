Sbarro Now Open in Texarkana E-Z Mart

Advertisement

Sbarro now has a location open in a Texarkana E-Z Mart.

The Texarkana Sbarro is located at 6424 Richmond Rd. with another to soon open at the 700 N. Kings Highway location in Wake Village.

Sbarro is an American pizzeria chain that specializes in New York-style pizza sold by the slice and other Italian-American cuisine. In 2011, the company was ranked 15th in foreign sales among U.S.-based quick-serve and fast-casual companies by QSR Magazine.

The new location serves whole XL New York style pizza, XL New York style slices, chicken wings, and strombolis. All dough is made fresh daily from scratch.

The Texarkana Sbarro is open 6 a.m – 9 p.m. daily except for Sunday when they open at 8 a.m.

