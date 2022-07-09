Felony Warrants Issued for Nine Allegedly Involved in Assaulting Police with Fireworks

Advertisement

When officers were assaulted with fireworks on July 4, 2022, by young adults and juveniles, an incident where several officers were injured, with one hospitalized, TAPD Criminal Investigation Division has been hard at work investigating the violent crimes.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, felony warrants were issued for nine individuals. Some of these individuals are juveniles, and some are young adults. Each individual will be charged with the following: Aggravated Assault X 9 Counts, Battery in the 2nd Degree Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity, Terroristic Act, and Criminal Mischief in the 1st Degree with Damages Over $1,000 but Under $5,000.

Since releasing the felony warrants, The Patrol Division has arrested three juveniles and two adults out of the nine wanted individuals. The adults arrested was Anthony Biddle, a twenty-five-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Gary Carson, a twenty-six-year-old male from Texarkana, Texas. The juveniles were booked into the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center, Mr. Biddle was booked into the Miller County Jail, and Mr. Carson was arrested by the Texarkana Texas Police Department and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Advertisement

TAPD is still looking for two juveniles and two adults with active felony warrants for their arrest. The two adults are Tavree Green, a nineteen-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, and Irijah Price, a twenty-one-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas.

The Criminal Investigation Division expects to issue more felony warrants for individuals involved in the July 4th assault against officers.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the wanted felons, please call 911, The Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867. You can remain anonymous.

