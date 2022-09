Advertisement

A Texarkana woman died in a single vehicle crash on Arkansas Blvd. early Saturday morning.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report a 2013 dodge charger was westbound on Arkansas Blvd. when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. 32-year-old Ciara Trotter, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Two other occupants of the vehicle received unknown injuries.