Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief

Advertisement

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief.

Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24.

Kramm was selected after a comprehensive, competitive nationwide search and with input from interviews by community leaders, law enforcement, and City department heads. “The number of qualified applicants tells me the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is well respected”, Ellington said.

Advertisement

Chief Kramm earned a Batchelor’s degree in Business Administration from LeTourneau University and an MBA from University of Houston Clear Lake. He is also a graduate of the FBI Academy.

After serving in the United States Navy, Chief Kramm began his career with the League City Police Department in 1993. He spent time as a Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Officer, Field Training Officer, Field Training Coordinator and Administrator, Instructor, Special Operations Division Commander and SWAT Tactical Team Member. He served as Chief of Police of League City and most recently served as Assistant City Manager of League City. Michael and his wife, Melinda are parents to two sons.

“Chief Kramm’s broad experience and demonstrated abilities will be an asset to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department”, said Ellington. “Public safety is one of the City’s highest priorities, and we are pleased to have Kramm take the lead in continuing to build upon our community’s legacy of excellence in policing”.

