Texarkana College Awarded $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance Grant for Eighth Consecutive Year

TC has been awarded the Texas Mutual Insurance Grant for eight consecutive years. The funding has provided resources for hundreds of regional employees to gain knowledge and skills designed to protect them on the job and enhance their career opportunities.

“This grant aligns perfectly with what we’re trying to accomplish at Texarkana College, to have an educated, skilled Workforce, and safety is a big part of that. We really do appreciate Texas Mutual Insurance for providing these grants for our region,” said TC President Jason Smith.