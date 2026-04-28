Texarkana College Enrollment Growth Reflects Regional Workforce Demand

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At Texarkana College’s April Board of Trustees meeting, College officials reported continued growth in Spring enrollment, underscoring the College’s strong connection with students, employers, and the communities it serves across the region.

For Spring 2026, total enrollment shows a 13 percent increase compared to Spring enrollment four years ago, with record participation in workforce and technical training programs. For the combined fall and spring semesters, nearly 5,200 students have enrolled in courses at TC, according to TC President Dr. Jason Smith.

“This growth reflects the confidence our community has in TC,” said Dr. Smith. “Students and employers recognize that TC is preparing people for real careers that strengthen our workforce and support the long‑term success of our regional economy.”

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A key factor in that success is TC’s partnership with Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. Through collaboration and workforce data alignment, TC helps connect individuals to education and training opportunities that lead directly to employment, career advancement, and economic mobility.

As industries evolve and new technologies reshape the workplace, TC plays a vital role in preparing both new and existing workers to adapt and advance. The College’s programs are designed to support up‑skilling and re‑skilling, helping workers move into higher‑skill roles while providing employers with the talent needed to remain competitive.

TC offers a broad range of academic and workforce programs, including nursing and healthcare fields, transferable academic coursework, and hands‑on training in aviation maintenance, industrial maintenance, welding, diesel and automotive technology, electrical and construction technology, culinary arts, cosmetology, and office careers. These programs directly support regional workforce needs while preparing students for meaningful, sustainable careers.

“Our focus is on preparing students for careers that matter,” said Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction. “By aligning education with workforce demand, TC strengthens both individual opportunity and the economic future of the communities we serve.”

Enrollment for Summer courses is open. Online, hybrid, or in‑person class formats are available at www.texarkanacollege.edu/summer.