Texarkana College Open Saturday, July 27th for Fall Enrollment

Texarkana College is excited to announce “Start or Start Over” Saturday, a special event designed to help new or current students register for the upcoming Fall semester. The event will take place on Saturday, July 27th, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Nelson Administration Building on the Texarkana College campus, 2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana, Texas.

“We understand that many individuals have busy schedules during the week, which can make it challenging to visit us in person,” said Brandon Higgins, Registrar & Executive Director of Enrollment at Texarkana College. “Start or Start Over” Saturday is our way of accommodating those who need weekend access to our services. It’s crucial for anyone considering furthering their education to get registered now to secure their spot for the fall semester.”

During “Start or Start Over” Saturday, attendees will receive help with advising, class registration, and financial aid. Additionally, every participant will receive complimentary popcorn and a TC T-shirt. As an extra incentive, attendees will be registered for a drawing for free tuition for one class offered in the Fall semester.

“We want the community to feel supported and encouraged as they take this important step toward their educational goals,” added Higgins. “We recognize it is sometimes hard to find time during the week to come to campus, we hope by opening on a Saturday it will help people who want to get started or re-enroll in college get prepared for the fall semester. Attendees are welcome to bring along their children and a family member if it makes it easier for them to come in to enroll.”

For more information about Start or Start Over Saturday and to learn about the academic opportunities available at Texarkana College, please visit www.texarkanacollege.edu or contact Texarkana College’s Office of Enrollment Services at 903-823-3012.

