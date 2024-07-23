Sponsor

Emily Roslind Noah, age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 23, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Noah was born October 1, 1940, in Plainfield, New Jersey. She was a retired business owner and a member of Rondo Community Church. She loved sewing and other crafts, always blessing others, never herself. Her favorite thing to do was to attend Bible Study with her church family. Mrs. Noah was a loving, sweet, compassionate woman who always looked out for others. She was strong and generous and lived each day by example. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Anstead; her husband, Gordon F. Noah; and two stepsons, Jimmy Noah and Joseph Noah.

She is survived by four children, Ray and Cheryl Anstead, Cheryl and John Harrison, Sylvia and Ron Jaspers, and Tim and Gretchen Anstead; two stepsons, Chris Noah, Tommy and Sherri Noah; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Carper, Ellie and Frank Bachelor, Alice Drake and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2024, at Rondo Community Church with Bro. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rondo Community Church to improve the kid’s playground.

