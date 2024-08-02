Texarkana College Teams Up with the Texarkana Rhinos to Host TC Night at the Ballpark

Sponsor

Texarkana College is excited to announce a special partnership with the Texarkana Rhinos for an evening of baseball and community spirit. Join us for TC Night at the Ballpark on Friday, August 2, as the Texarkana Rhinos take on the White Oak Timberhogs at the historic George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park. Be sure to stay until the end to watch the special fireworks show!

The evening will kick off with TC’s very own Vice President of Operations, Brandon Washington, throwing the ceremonial first pitch at 5:45 PM. “I’m thrilled to represent Texarkana College at this event and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the game. It’s an honor to throw the first pitch, and I can’t wait to see our community come together for TC Night at the Ballpark,” said Washington.

The game will officially begin at 6:05 PM. Texarkana College is proud to offer a limited number of FREE tickets to the game on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reserve your tickets now and join us for a night of fun, friends, and baseball.

Reserve tickets here – https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/bulldogs-in-the-ballpark

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow TC students, alumni, and staff, as well as our friends and neighbors in Texarkana. Let’s fill the stands with Bulldog pride!

